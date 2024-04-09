Govt Temporarily Suspends Document Authentication Services
The Government has suspended document authentication services due to the disruption of the automated teller machine (swipe) services owing to the ongoing migration from ZWL to ZiG in the banking system.
In a public notice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said that the resumption of the authentication services will be communicated as soon as normal banking services are restored. Reads the notice:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise the general public that it has temporarily suspended its document authentication services due to the disruption of the automated teller machine (swipe) services owing to the ongoing migration from ZWL to ZiG in the banking system.Feedback
The resumption of the authentication services will be communicated as soon as normal banking
services are restored.
The newly introduced ZiG currency has led to market disruptions and transaction bottlenecks despite assurances from the central bank that it is backed by gold and foreign currency reserves.
The new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mushayanhu, launched the ZiG as the new local medium of exchange on Friday.
However, market uncertainties related to the introduction of ZiG caused transaction disruptions, with traders rejecting the Zimbabwe dollar (still legal tender for the next three weeks).
Finance institutions and mobile money platforms suspended trade in the local currency, leading to exclusive US dollar trading.
