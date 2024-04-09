Govt Temporarily Suspends Document Authentication Services

The resumption of the authentication services will be communicated as soon as normal banking

services are restored.

The newly introduced ZiG currency has led to market disruptions and transaction bottlenecks despite assurances from the central bank that it is backed by gold and foreign currency reserves.

itel A70 - 128GB, 3GB RAM - available in Pindula. $89, Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mushayanhu, launched the ZiG as the new local medium of exchange on Friday.

However, market uncertainties related to the introduction of ZiG caused transaction disruptions, with traders rejecting the Zimbabwe dollar (still legal tender for the next three weeks).

Finance institutions and mobile money platforms suspended trade in the local currency, leading to exclusive US dollar trading.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment