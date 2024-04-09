Teacher Faces Threats For Testifying In Rape Trial
A 44-year-old female teacher at Mabunga Primary School in Mangwe is urgently requesting a transfer from the school. She faced threats of unspecified consequences from a man whose brother she testified against during a rape trial.
As reported by Southern Eye, Buhle Ncube, the man who threatened the teacher, appeared in court before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday facing assault charges.
He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.
Prosecuting, Seelstine Madziwa told the court that Sabelo Zhou( 44), a female teacher at Mabunga Primary School in Mangwe, was a witness in the rape case.
The court heard that on March 21 at around 6 pm, Zhou was at the schoolyard when Buhle arrived and confronted her for testifying against his brother, Andile.
Zhou, fearing Buhle, called her workmate Leo Moyo. Later, Buhle issued threats against the teacher. Said Buhle:
You are happy with what happened when you went to court and testified in the case of Andile and Zinhle, now he is convicted. This is not over you shall see what will happen to you.
Zhou, who was now living in fear, reported the case to the police. She also applied for a transfer from the school.
