Teacher Faces Threats For Testifying In Rape Trial

6 minutes ago Tue, 09 Apr 2024 10:41:07 GMT

A 44-year-old female teacher at Mabunga Primary School in Mangwe is urgently requesting a transfer from the school. She faced threats of unspecified consequences from a man whose brother she testified against during a rape trial.

As reported by Southern Eye, Buhle Ncube, the man who threatened the teacher, appeared in court before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday facing assault charges.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody awaiting sentencing.

