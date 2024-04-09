Woman Kills Husband Following Disagreement Over Contraceptive Choice
Charity Chidziwa, a 23-year-old woman, was arraigned before the Mbare Magistrates’ court facing allegations of murder. She allegedly murdered her ex-husband, Prosper Masimba Chibisa.
Chidziwa and Chibisa’s story began in 2021 when they exchanged vows, but fate took a cruel turn. In January 2024, a misunderstanding erupted between them, pushing Charity to retreat to her parents’ home—a mere stone’s throw away from their shared residence. Despite their separation, they continued to spend nights together.
On that fateful evening of April 2, 2024, around 6:00 PM, Charity and Prosper were at the deceased’s home, engrossed in a movie playing on his mobile phone. But beneath the surface of their seemingly mundane activity, tension simmered.
Prosper confronted Charity about a matter that would prove fatal: her choice of contraception. He questioned why she had opted for an implant lasting ten years instead of the more common five-year option. The innocuous query ignited a heated argument, and emotions flared.
In the heat of the moment, Charity’s anger boiled over. She seized a knife and, with a swift, desperate motion, stabbed Prosper in the left armpit. Blood flowed profusely, staining their shared memories forever.
They rushed Prosper to the hospital, but it was too late. Upon arrival, he was pronounced dead. The police were alerted, and Charity was arrested.
The matter was remanded to the 17th of April 2024.
More: Pindula News