Woman Kills Husband Following Disagreement Over Contraceptive Choice

Charity Chidziwa, a 23-year-old woman, was arraigned before the Mbare Magistrates’ court facing allegations of murder. She allegedly murdered her ex-husband, Prosper Masimba Chibisa.

Chidziwa and Chibisa’s story began in 2021 when they exchanged vows, but fate took a cruel turn. In January 2024, a misunderstanding erupted between them, pushing Charity to retreat to her parents’ home—a mere stone’s throw away from their shared residence. Despite their separation, they continued to spend nights together.

On that fateful evening of April 2, 2024, around 6:00 PM, Charity and Prosper were at the deceased’s home, engrossed in a movie playing on his mobile phone. But beneath the surface of their seemingly mundane activity, tension simmered.

