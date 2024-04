ZIMSEC June 2024 O' Level Timetable Is Out

5 minutes ago Tue, 09 Apr 2024 05:21:41 GMT

ZIMSEC has published the timetable for the June 2024 O’ Level examinations. The examinations management body issued a notice advising candidates to verify their subject entries and personal information with their respective examination centres.

ZIMSEC said starting from April 22, 2024, candidates can obtain their statements of entry at their examination centres.

Date Period Subject Duration Monday, 27 May 2024 Morning Session English Language (01) 1 hr 30 mins Afternoon Session Combined Science (01) 1 hr Tuesday, 28 May 2024 Morning Session Mathematics (01) 2 hrs 30 mins Afternoon Session English Language (02) 2 hrs Wednesday, 29 May 2024 Morning Session Mathematics (02) 2 hrs 30 mins Afternoon Session Commerce (01) 1 hr 15 mins Thursday, 30 May 2024 Morning Session Combined Science (02) 2 hrs Afternoon Session Geography (01) 1 hr 15 mins Friday, 31 May 2024 Morning Session Geography (02) Not specified

Date Period Subject Duration Monday, 03 June 2024 Afternoon Session Heritage Studies (01) 1 hr 15 mins Tuesday, 04 June 2024 Morning Session Sihona Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Kalanga Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Nambya Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Ndebele Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Tshivenda Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Xichangana Language (01) 2 hrs 45 mins Afternoon Session Tonga Language (01) and Principles of Accounting (01) 11 hrs 30 mins Wednesday, 05 June 2024 Morning Session History (02) 1 hr 15 mins Afternoon Session Heritage Studies (02) 1 hr 15 mins

Date Period Subject Duration Thursday, 06 June 2024 Morning Session Literature in English (01) 1 hr 30 mins Afternoon Session Economics (01) 1 hr 30 mins Friday, 07 June 2024 Morning Session Shona Language (02) 2 hrs Kalanga Language (02) 2 hrs Nambya Language (02) 2 hrs Ndebele Language (02) 2 hrs Monday, 10 June 2024 Morning Session Economics (02) Not specified Afternoon Session Family and Religious Studies (01) Not specified

Date Period Subject Duration Tuesday, 11 June 2024 Morning Session Combined Science 1/2 (4030/31) 1 hr 30 mins Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Morning Session Economics (O) (4040/01) 2 hrs Afternoon Session Biology 1 (O) (4050/11) 1 hr Thursday, 13 June 2024 Morning Session Family and Religious Studies 1 (O) (4076/01) 2 hrs Afternoon Session Biology 2 (O) (4050/21) 2 hrs 3 mins Friday, 14 June 2024 Morning Session Biology 3 (O) (4050/61) 1 hr 30 mins Afternoon Session Physics (O) (4030/21) 1 hr Monday, 17 June 2024 Morning Session Literature in English (O) (4028/01) 1 hr 30 mins

Date Period Subject Duration Wednesday, 19 June 2024 Morning Session Chemistry (02) 2 hours Thursday, 20 June 2024 Morning Session Physics (03) 2 hours Friday, 21 June 2024 Morning Session Chemistry (03) 1 hour 30 minutes

