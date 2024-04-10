40-year-old Man Sentenced To 10 months Imprisonment For Raping A Donkey
A 40-year-old man, Kimton Sibanda, who is employed as a domestic worker at Bilas Farm in Bulawayo was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service by a magistrate after he pleaded guilty to bestiality charges.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the brief facts are that on 26 March 2024, Sibanda was caught in the act of having sexual intercourse with a donkey by two witnesses inside his employer’s cattle kraal.
The two witnesses reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.
Sibanda pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a wholly suspended 10 months imprisonment. He was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service.
Section 74 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with the crime of bestiality reads:
Any person who knowingly commits any sexual act with an animal or bird shall be guilty of bestiality and liable to a fine up to or exceeding level fourteen or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both.
