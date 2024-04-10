Jacob Zuma Wins Appeal To Run In General Election

The IEC had barred Zuma in terms of Section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution – which states that any person who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine is ineligible to stand for public office.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after refusing to testify before the State Capture Commission.

However, Zuma’s lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu argued the sentence did not disqualify Zuma as it followed civil rather than criminal proceedings.

He further stated that the remission of sentence granted to Zuma by President Cyril Ramaphosa means that the ultimate sentence meted out against him is three months.

The MK party is considered “a dark horse” in the election race and is expected to reduce the vote share of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

This could result in the ANC’s share of the vote falling below 50 per cent. This will force the ANC to seek coalition partners to remain in power.

Meanwhile, the IEC has requested that the Electoral Court hand down the reasons that led to the order in which it dismissed the objection made against Zuma.

More: Pindula News

