Motorists Robbed In Harare In "Staged Road Traffic Accidents"

4 minutes ago Wed, 10 Apr 2024 14:33:42 GMT

Two motorists were victims of armed robberies this week in separate incidents in Harare that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has described as “stage-managed road traffic accidents”.

In a statement, the ZRP said that on April 09, a motorist who was travelling in a Toyota Mark X vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda Fit at the corner of Hurtsview Drive and Lantana Way in Ridgeview.

Three unidentified suspects, wielding a hammer, assaulted the motorist and stole the Toyota Mark X. Police said:

Feedback