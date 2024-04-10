Motorists Robbed In Harare In "Staged Road Traffic Accidents"
Two motorists were victims of armed robberies this week in separate incidents in Harare that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has described as “stage-managed road traffic accidents”.
In a statement, the ZRP said that on April 09, a motorist who was travelling in a Toyota Mark X vehicle was rear-ended by a Honda Fit at the corner of Hurtsview Drive and Lantana Way in Ridgeview.
Three unidentified suspects, wielding a hammer, assaulted the motorist and stole the Toyota Mark X. Police said:
Police in Harare are investigating two separate robbery incidents in which the suspects, who were travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle, stage-managed road traffic accidents before stealing valuables and cash from victims.
In one of the incidents, a motorist travelling in a Toyota Mark X vehicle was hit from behind by a Honda Fit vehicle on 09/04/24 at corner Hurtsview Drive and Lantana Way, Ridgeview.
Three unknown suspects, who were armed with a hammer, attacked the motorist before stealing the Toyota Mark X vehicle.
In the other incident which occurred on Monday, April 08, at around 9:30 PM, a motorist who was also driving a Toyota Mark X, was rear-ended along Derby Road in Avondale, Harare. The ZRP said:
In another robbery case which occurred along Derby Road, Avondale, Harare on 08/04/24 at around 2130 hours, a motorist lost US$ 27 300 cash after the vehicle he was driving, a Toyota Mark X, was hit from behind by a Honda Fit vehicle.
More: Pindula News