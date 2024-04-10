RBZ Cannot Guarantee Fuel Service Stations Will Accept Payment In ZiG

7 minutes ago Wed, 10 Apr 2024 08:28:24 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has said the newly-introduced “structured currency” known as Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), still cannot be used to buy fuel from service stations.

Some notable economic commentators have already predicted that the value of ZiG, which had an initial rate of 13.56 to US$1 when it was launched on Monday, will fall soon.

In a document released on Tuesday addressing some of the questions about ZiG, the RBZ said motorists won’t be immediately able to buy diesel and petrol using the new currency. It said:

