Zimbabwe Records Five Malaria Fatalities In One Week

The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central Province (901) and Manicaland Province (243). The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 10 957 and 15 deaths.

Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms of malaria include high fever, shaking, chills, general discomfort, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, muscle or joint pain, fatigue and rapid breathing and heart rate.

If left untreated, malaria can lead to severe health problems, including cerebral malaria, breathing problems, organ failure, anaemia and low blood sugar.

Malaria can be prevented by the use of insecticides and insecticide-treated bed nets to prevent mosquito bites, as well as preventive medicine before, during, and after travel to high-risk areas.

