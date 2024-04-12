Chivayo Gifts Jah Master Mercedes Benz C200

“Sir Wicknell” assured Jah Master that his future was bright after he decided to associate with ZANU PF. He posted on social media:

I say CONGRATULATIONS to you MR JAH MASTER, please go and see Madzibaba Chipaga at ENTERPRISE CAR SALES your beautiful MERCEDES BENZ C200 is ready for collection…

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

I don’t know your full name but ndiwe uya wekuimba hit song yekuti – vari kufunga kuti zvinopera manje Mwari wangu ndinongo va bvompfera kuti HELLOO MWARI pane vanhu varukuda kundi tsara mari…

Your consistency and dedication in attending our ZANU PF rallies can never be forgotten. On so many occasions you had to go on stage in the cold without a shirt, in your shorts and cross belts to maintain your signature outfit and keep the record-breaking massive crowds rocking.

These same supporters voted in masses, resulting in our inevitable clean victory. By associating yourself with and supporting ZANU PF, all I can say to you my brother is YOUR FUTURE IS BRIGHT…

With talented young musicians like you keeping us HOLY SPIRIT confirmed and approved FUTURE BILLIONAIRES entertained, our stress levels will certainly remain very low and achieving our Vision 2030 goals will be a walk through the park against all odds… Enjoy your new car and best wishes in all your future albums…