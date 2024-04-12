It's Here: Itel Unveils The Itel S24, How Different Is It From S23 ?

Additionally, Itel announced an upgrade in its after-sales policy. Starting in April 2024, the warranty period for feature phones in Sub-Saharan Africa will be extended from 12 months to an impressive 24 months.

Now, let’s delve into the specifications of the Itel S24, shall we?

The device supports GSM, HSPA, and LTE networks, ensuring a seamless connection experience. With its sleek design, measuring just 8.3mm in thickness and weighing 192g, the Itel S24 is both lightweight and stylish. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, delivering vibrant visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 480 nits.

Under the hood, the Itel S24 runs on the Android 13 operating system, powered by the high-performance Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra chipset. Its octa-core CPU consists of 2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The Mali-G52 MC2 GPU enhances graphical capabilities, providing an immersive gaming and visual experience.

Storage-wise, the Itel S24 offers multiple options to suit different user preferences. It comes with 128GB of internal storage and a choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM, allowing for seamless multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and media files. The device also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSDXC slot.

Turning our attention to the camera setup, the Itel S24 boasts an impressive 108MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture, equipped with autofocus for capturing stunningly detailed photos. It is accompanied by a 0.08MP auxiliary lens and features an LED flash for low-light photography. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera, ensuring you can capture beautiful self-portraits and engage in high-quality video calls.

The Itel S24 comes with a powerful 5000mAh non-removable battery, providing long-lasting usage on a single charge. It supports 18W wired charging with bypass charging technology, enabling users to reach 50% battery capacity in just 40 minutes, as advertised. The device incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for swift and secure unlocking.

In terms of connectivity, the Itel S24 offers various options, including WLAN and Bluetooth. It features GPS positioning for accurate navigation but does not include NFC or an infrared port. The device supports USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG functionality, allowing for fast data transfer and convenient peripheral connectivity.

The Itel S24 is available in three stylish colors: Dawn White, Coastline Blue, and Starry Black, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences. With its exceptional features and sleek design, the Itel S24 is set to captivate smartphone enthusiasts and photography enthusiasts alike.

Summary of Specs:

– Networks: Supports GSM, HSPA, and LTE

– Design: Sleek and lightweight (8.3mm thickness, 192g weight)

– Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 480 nits

– Operating System: Android 13

– Chipset: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra, octa-core CPU (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55 cores)

– GPU: Mali-G52 MC2 for enhanced graphics

– Storage: 128GB internal storage, choice of 4GB or 8GB RAM, expandable via microSDXC slot

– Camera: 108MP main camera with f/1.6 aperture and autofocus, 0.08MP auxiliary lens, LED flash. 8MP front-facing camera.

– Battery: 5000mAh non-removable with 18W wired charging and bypass charging technology

– Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

– Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS positioning. No NFC or infrared port.

– USB: USB Type-C 2.0 with OTG functionality

– Colors: Dawn White, Coastline Blue, and Starry Black options

How Does It Compare To The S23?

As we compare the Itel S24 to its predecessor, the Itel S23, we can observe notable improvements across various aspects.

Itel S24:

– Chipset: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra

– Main Camera: 108MP sensor

– Charging: Supports 18W fast charging

Itel S23:

– Chipset: Unisoc T606

– Main Camera: 50MP sensor

– Charging: Supports 10W charging

The anticipated pricing for the Itel S24 in Zimbabwe is expected to fall within the same retail range as its predecessor, ranging from approximately $110 to $200. However, as the phone is not yet available locally, the exact pricing may vary.

