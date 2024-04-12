Zimbabwe Sugar Association Speaks On Shortage, Price Hike

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Apr 2024 15:06:42 GMT

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association (ZSA) has allayed fears of a shortage of sugar in the country saying it has adequate sugar stocks for local consumption.

This follows reports that some “unscrupulous” retailers have hiked the price of sugar from roughly US$2.60 to US$4.00 for a 2kg packet.

In a statement issued on April 11, 2024, ZSA chairman Willard Zireva the available sugar stocks are adequate to meet normal local demand, and also, the cane milling season resumes this month, thereby guaranteeing the availability of sugar. Said Zireva:

