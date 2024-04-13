Harare City Council Responds To Reports Of Murders Occurring In Harare Gardens

We take note of a statement circulating on social media about an upsurge in criminal activities in Harare Gardens including allegations of murder and robbery cases.

Some of the information in the statement is inaccurate. We have checked with the police and they have confirmed that there is no recent murder case reported in Harare Gardens.

The only murder case in Harare Gardens was confirmed months ago and both the ZRP and municipal police have since heightened security.

Our municipal police and the ZRP continue to make regular patrols and these will be increased to protect residents from criminals.

Gangs of street kids and vagrants continue to be taken out of Harare Gardens and the operation will be heightened.

Residents are urged to contact the City Safety Manager, Mr Moyo in case of any suspicious activity not only in Harare Gardens but in the whole City and surrounding areas. Mr Moyo can be contacted on 0777421985.

On 08 February this year, a woman was stabbed to death by a thief who had allegedly tried to snatch a cellphone from her in Harare Gardens.

The victim, Norest Chimusoro died after being stabbed indiscriminately with an unknown object by the assailant who left her bleeding to her death.

