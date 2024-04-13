Headmaster Dragged To Court For Slapping Student

Despite the illegality of the practice, school development committees across the country persistently turn away learners who haven’t paid their tuition fees.

Moreover, headmasters and teachers often resort to corporal punishment as a disciplinary measure, although it has been outlawed.

In the case of Kwakurai, the SDC members asked the complainant to go home but he refused to go arguing that his father had successfully pleaded with the headmaster to pay at a later date

The SDC members took the learner to the headmaster who slapped him five times in the face. He started bleeding through the nose and reported the matter to the Police leading to Kwakurai’s arrest.

The headmaster was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court where he was warned and cautioned before he was discharged.

More: Pindula News

