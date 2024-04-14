Tips For Recovering Android Phones With Tracking Devices In Zimbabwe

Part 2: How to Track a Stolen or Lost Phone

– Utilise the “Find my Device” feature:

1. Visit android.com/find on a computer or another device.

2. Sign in with your Gmail account linked to the lost Android phone.

3. Track the device’s location, lock it remotely, play a sound, or erase its data.

Part 3: How to Track a Lost Mobile with IMEI Number

– Every smartphone has a unique IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number.

– Install an IMEI tracker app from the Google Play Store.

– Grant necessary permissions, follow the instructions and enter the phone’s IMEI number to track its location.

Part 4: Third-Party Apps and Tracking Devices

– Explore third-party apps available in Zimbabwe, such as Avast Mobile Security, Prey Anti-Theft, Where’s My Droid, Cerberus, Lost Android, or Life360 Family Locator.

– Additionally, consider external tracking devices that can be attached to your phone for enhanced security and recovery.

By following these tips and utilising available tracking tools and devices, you can enhance the chances of recovering your lost or stolen Android phone in Zimbabwe.

