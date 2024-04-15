Banket Man (40) Imprisoned 10 Years For Stealing NRZ Signal Poles

The informant and another NRZ employee were joined by police officers and set up an ambush at the crime scene. On the 6th of August 2023 at around 0400hrs the accused persons arrived at the scene driving a five-tonne truck.

Never Kasasa who was driving, parked the vehicle and switched the lights off. The other suspects loaded the signal poles into the truck. They ran away after the informant fired shots into the air and also hit the tyres of the vehicle.

Police officers seized the vehicle, searched it and found a wallet containing Kasasa’s particulars and a satchel which contained two hacksaws, hacksaw blades together with some clothes and shoes.

Moyo was arrested the following day.

The value of the vandalised National Railways of Zimbabwe property was worth US$2 300.

More: Pindula News

