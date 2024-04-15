Banket Man (40) Imprisoned 10 Years For Stealing NRZ Signal Poles
40-year-old Farai Moyo from Riverdale farm in Banket was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Rusape Magistrate for contravening the Railways Act.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 4 August 2023, Moyo, together with Never Kasasa, a man only known as Baba Rudo and Forward Isaac Marambanyika who are still at large, planned to steal National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) signal poles along the railway line that links Headlands to Bardley. The NPA added:
The accused persons left the poles hidden in a bush along the railway line. A patrol officer on duty traced the spoor down after noticing that the poles had been cut and spotted the treasure hidden in a nearby bush. He informed his superior who reported the matter to the Police.Feedback
The informant and another NRZ employee were joined by police officers and set up an ambush at the crime scene. On the 6th of August 2023 at around 0400hrs the accused persons arrived at the scene driving a five-tonne truck.
Never Kasasa who was driving, parked the vehicle and switched the lights off. The other suspects loaded the signal poles into the truck. They ran away after the informant fired shots into the air and also hit the tyres of the vehicle.
Police officers seized the vehicle, searched it and found a wallet containing Kasasa’s particulars and a satchel which contained two hacksaws, hacksaw blades together with some clothes and shoes.
Moyo was arrested the following day.
The value of the vandalised National Railways of Zimbabwe property was worth US$2 300.
More: Pindula News
