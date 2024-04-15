State Withdraws Charges Against Nine Women Who "Booed" Auxillia Mnangagwa

5 minutes ago Mon, 15 Apr 2024 08:31:41 GMT

The State has reportedly withdrawn all charges against nine women from Watsomba who were arrested allegedly for booing First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.

The women were detained at Mutare Central Police Station, before being charged with disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The accused persons were named by human rights lawyers as Nester Chatiwana aged 41 years, Panashe Machekanzondo aged 19 years, Winnet Sithole aged 19 years, Maria Choto aged 49 years, Esnath Choto aged 33 years, Ellen Rujuwa aged 28 years, Faith Chidhakwa aged 30 years, Patience Matasva aged 35 years and Joyce Mashingaidza aged 29 years.

