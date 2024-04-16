Civil Servants Have No Choice But To Embrace ZiG - Dzatsunga

Having been introduced without much prior consultation, the authorities have to educate us on its implications on taxes, duty, fuel, education, and health care among others.

While we have no choice but to embrace it and strive to make it a success as workers and citizens alike, there is still a ton of confidence-building to be done so that citizens can truly believe we have found a panacea to our perennial currency problem.

Dzatsunga also said civil servants prefer the USD as acceptance of the ZiG would be based on its performance. He said:

As long as we have a basket of currencies workers still prefer the strongest of them. Much will depend on the performance of the ZiG and on whether we will not have to go to the parallel market to get value.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) launched ZiG to stabilise the volatile exchange rate.

While businesses rushed to reconfigure their system to adapt to the ZiG, one of the biggest concerns is whether it will create a parallel currency market — one of the biggest threats to exchange rate stability.

More: Pindula News

