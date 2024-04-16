Harare Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Sharing Mai TT Daughter's Private Photos

Police arrested one suspect in connection with the leaking of the nude photographs of Mai TT’s daughter. Investigations are in progress and we will furnish more details tomorrow (today). HOT DEALS:

Initially, after the explicit pictures of her teenage daughter Fifi were leaked, Mai TT posted a video suggesting there was no shame in Fifi’s naked images appearing online.

However, she later reconsidered and claimed that her daughter had been blackmailed and extorted by a boyfriend. This boyfriend allegedly leaked the pictures after Fifi could no longer afford to pay him. Wrote Mai TT on social media:

The way you are shocked is the same way I’m shocked because my daughter is the most quiet, intelligent, individual. When I counted my blessings, I counted her as well. Never have I ever held a stick to flog her because there was nothing to flog her for. She was the best God gave me because everything about her is just perfect. There is just a young lady who was in a relationship and trusted her boyfriend, and after breaking up, the guy leaked the pictures. I got to find out that she was under threats the whole of last year but never told me about it. She would pay this guy not to release until she couldn’t afford anymore.

In June 2023, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Director-General, Gift Machengete, issued a notice warning the public against the collection, sharing and broadcasting of personal information without the consent of the data subject. Read the notice:

POTRAZ as the designated Data Protection Authority of Zimbabwe has noted with concern the increasing number of incidents of collection, sharing, distribution and or broadcasting of intimate images and or videos without the consent of the person whose intimate images and or videos would have been shared. The purpose of this Notice is to advise members of the public that: 1. Intimate images and videos form part of personal information which is categorised as sensitive data under the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07]. The Act prohibits the collection, sharing and distribution of sensitive data without the consent of the data subject. 2. The Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] as read with Section 164E of Criminal Law Codification & Reform Act [Chapter 9:07] prohibits the collection, transfer, sharing and or broadcasting of intimate images and or videos without the consent of the person concerned. The law seeks to curb the humiliation and embarrassment of persons whose intimate images and or videos would have been shared. It also empowers citizens to have control over the processing of their personal information. This is in line with the fundamental rights to human dignity and the right to privacy as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe in Sections 51 & 57 respectively. 3. Those who continue to collect, share, distribute and or broadcast intimate images and or videos without the consent of the data subject of the images and or videos shall be liable for imprisonment for a period up to five (5) years or a fine up to level ten and or both such fine and such imprisonment. 4. Members of the public are strongly advised against the collection, sharing or distribution and or broadcasting of sensitive personal information, including any intimate images and or videos of any person without the consent of the data subject. 5. The Authority shall take appropriate regulatory action to ensure a high standard of data protection for all citizens. For complaints and further guidance, contact the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) on the.regulator@potraz,gov.zw or call +263 242 333032/46/48.

