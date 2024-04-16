Jordan Zemura Wants Mapeza Out Of Warriors Job | Report
Udinese Calcio fullback Jordan Zemura has reportedly vowed to never accept national team call-ups if Norman Mapeza remains the Warriors coach.
Mapeza, who was appointed Warriors caretaker coach in March, is accused of subjecting players to “military-style” physical sessions at the Four Nations Tournament in Malawi.
A source within the Zemura camp, who preferred anonymity, was cited as saying the “British Brigade” left Malawi feeling unwanted. Said the source, as quoted by H-Metro:
Jordan is no longer coming for any future Zimbabwe national team matches as long as Mapeza is the coach. He will be unavailable.
There is a fierce war from the coach to frustrate the Europe-born-and-bred players and Zemura has decided to stand up against that.
This is something he has kept close to his chest because he is a patient and quiet guy but he can’t keep on putting a lid on something that has serious repercussions on national sport.
The Malawi treatment was enough for him to make a decision.
These boys network very much. They exchange notes and experiences. The country risks losing out on potential future national team players if this is not looked into.
Jordan is not about football politics and he regards Mapeza highly although he has serious reservations about his management style.
The British Brigade refers to Zimbabwean footballers who were born in the United Kingdom. These players have a strong attachment to Zimbabwe and aspire to represent the Warriors.
They include Tivonge Rushesha, Jordan Zemura, Kundai Benyu, Cliff Moyo, Dougie Nyaupembe, Andy Rinomhota, Brendan Galloway, David Moyo, Shepherd Murombedzi, Munashe Sundire, Reiss Nelson, Tristan Ryan Nydam, Macauley Bonne, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, and Admiral Muskwe.
More: Pindula News