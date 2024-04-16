Jordan Zemura Wants Mapeza Out Of Warriors Job | Report

Jordan is no longer coming for any future Zimbabwe national team matches as long as Mapeza is the coach. He will be unavailable.

There is a fierce war from the coach to frustrate the Europe-born-and-bred players and Zemura has decided to stand up against that.

This is something he has kept close to his chest because he is a patient and quiet guy but he can’t keep on putting a lid on something that has serious repercussions on national sport.

The Malawi treatment was enough for him to make a decision.

These boys network very much. They exchange notes and experiences. The country risks losing out on potential future national team players if this is not looked into.

Jordan is not about football politics and he regards Mapeza highly although he has serious reservations about his management style.