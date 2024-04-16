Reckless Zimbabwean Taxi Driver Arrested In SA, He Is A Border Jumper And Was Using Brother's Driver's License

4 minutes ago Tue, 16 Apr 2024 07:29:59 GMT

A 35-year-old Zimbabwean taxi driver was arrested in South Africa on charges of reckless and negligent driving, and fraud.

As reported by IOL, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the suspect confessed that the driver’s licence he produced belonged to his brother who is in Zimbabwe.

The 35-year-old man who was driving a Toyota Quantum Ses’fikile minibus taxi was stopped for reckless driving and it was also discovered that the driver’s licence he produced did not belong to him. Said Thepa:

