Reckless Zimbabwean Taxi Driver Arrested In SA, He Is A Border Jumper And Was Using Brother's Driver's License
A 35-year-old Zimbabwean taxi driver was arrested in South Africa on charges of reckless and negligent driving, and fraud.
As reported by IOL, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the suspect confessed that the driver’s licence he produced belonged to his brother who is in Zimbabwe.
The 35-year-old man who was driving a Toyota Quantum Ses’fikile minibus taxi was stopped for reckless driving and it was also discovered that the driver’s licence he produced did not belong to him. Said Thepa:
On Friday, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Tembisa precinct officers arrested an undocumented 35-year-old motorist, for reckless and negligent driving, in the Tembisa area.
Officers patrolling on Andrew Mapheto Drive noticed a white Toyota Quantum Ses’fikile minibus taxi driving inconsiderably, disobeying road traffic signs, near the Isangweni taxi rank.
A chase ensued and the male driver stopped at the robot (traffic light) next to the Mpho Bridge at Mpho Section.
It is alleged that when approached, the suspect produced a fake driver’s license with a photo that was not of him. When asked, the suspect confessed that the license belonged to his brother who is in Zimbabwe.
Police said the taxi driver was immediately handcuffed and detained at the Rabasotho police station. He is facing charges under the Immigration Act plus reckless and negligent driving, and fraud.
The Toyota Quantum minibus taxi was taken to the Tembisa EMPD precinct for further investigations.
More: Pindula News