ZRP Refutes Police Uniform Shortage Claims

Asst Comm Nyathi said that claims about a shortage of political uniforms are being spread by police officers who are driving a “certain agenda”.

He asserted that all police officers taking part in the 2024 Independence Day Parades at National or Provincial levels have been allocated new uniforms.

Read Asst Comm’s statement below:

AVAILABILITY OF UNIFORMS FOR ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE MEMBERS PARTICIPATING IN 2024 INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADES

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern false information being peddled by some junior police officers on the availability of uniforms for 2024 Independence Day Parades at the National and Provincial levels.

This is now causing alarm and despondency with some members using social media to drive certain agendas and in the process affect the effective performance of duties by police officers. The errant members are clearly using the media to peddle false information.

For the record, all police officers taking part in the 2024 Independence Day Parades at National or Provincial levels have been allocated new uniforms.

The members will wear a specific dress order which will be determined by Officer Commanding Police Provinces.

In the same vein, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges journalists to be cautious with some rogue police officers who are in the habit of using social media and some media houses to create confusion in the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to give the media the specific names of all members participating in the forthcoming 2024 Independence Day Parades and the nature of the uniform each member has received.