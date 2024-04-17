Beitbridge Man Stabbed In Dispute Over Arsenal Performance
In a case of football banter gone wrong, a Beitbridge man narrowly escaped death after he was stabbed in the stomach with a knife by his colleague while discussing Arsenal Football Club’s performance.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the near-fatal stabbing incident occurred on 9 April 2024.
That was the day Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich in North London in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match that ended 2-2.
It is alleged that Meluleki Ndlovu (40) met the complainant who was returning home from his brother’s residence, presumably to watch the match.
The two reportedly engaged in a discussion about Arsenal which subsequently degenerated into a dispute.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
Ndlovu allegedly insulted the complainant, before stabbing him in the stomach with a knife. He then fled from the scene.
Ndlovu was subsequently arrested and arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on attempted murder charges.
The case was postponed to 26 April 2024.
More: Pindula News