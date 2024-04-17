Beitbridge Man Stabbed In Dispute Over Arsenal Performance

7 minutes ago Wed, 17 Apr 2024 13:58:28 GMT

In a case of football banter gone wrong, a Beitbridge man narrowly escaped death after he was stabbed in the stomach with a knife by his colleague while discussing Arsenal Football Club’s performance.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the near-fatal stabbing incident occurred on 9 April 2024.

That was the day Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich in North London in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match that ended 2-2.

