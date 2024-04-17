Pindula|Search Pindula
Beitbridge Man Stabbed In Dispute Over Arsenal Performance

7 minutes agoWed, 17 Apr 2024 13:58:28 GMT
In a case of football banter gone wrong, a Beitbridge man narrowly escaped death after he was stabbed in the stomach with a knife by his colleague while discussing Arsenal Football Club’s performance.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the near-fatal stabbing incident occurred on 9 April 2024.

That was the day Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich in North London in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match that ended 2-2.

It is alleged that Meluleki Ndlovu (40) met the complainant who was returning home from his brother’s residence, presumably to watch the match.

The two reportedly engaged in a discussion about Arsenal which subsequently degenerated into a dispute.

Ndlovu allegedly insulted the complainant, before stabbing him in the stomach with a knife. He then fled from the scene.

Ndlovu was subsequently arrested and arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on attempted murder charges.

The case was postponed to 26 April 2024.

