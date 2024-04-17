Man Arrested For Leaking Mai TT’s Daughter Fifi’s Private Pictures Granted US$50 Bail

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira alleged that Muzeya and Mhaka met on Instagram in 2020 and started dating online.

During the subsistence of their romantic relationship, Muzeya shared her nude pictures with Mhaka in confidence until they eventually cut ties in April 2022

It is further alleged that Mhaka started threatening to expose the images on social media platforms to spite her after she moved on.

The court heard that on April 9 this year, the complainant’s sister, Tanatswa Mutikani alerted her about her trending nudes.

Muzeya then reported the matter to the police.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mai TT appeared to mock Mhaka saying “The very same people who clap for you when you are breaking the law are the same who will laugh at you when the law catches up with you. ” She wrote:

The law doesn’t need you to hire anyone. When you feel someone broke the law with your 2 legs go to the nearest police station. Not everything needs to be politicalized, don’t take advantage of people and when they act you think it’s politics. All of us are humans. I used to think there was no law or some issues were not worth reporting until I personally went behind bars. It’s the things we do for likes and think it’s good. For clout and applause from people who will not even come to see us when the worst comes. You will face reality on your own amongst the thousands who were cheering you to break the law thinking you are wise. After they catch you, you start blaming the wrong people. We all bleed just like you do. So dance to the tune because you pressed play. I learnt a lot whilst in prison. The very same people who clap for you when you are breaking the law are the same who will laugh at you when the law catches up with you. As for me I will not hire anyone this is my fight. Learn or Perish!!!!!!

More: Pindula News

