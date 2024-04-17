US, China Defence Chiefs Hold First Call Since 2022

According to a Pentagon press release, Austin stressed the importance of “respect for high seas freedom of navigation as guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea.”

China has asserted its desire to control access to the South China Sea and bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary.

President Joe Biden has said American troops would defend the democratically-run island from attack.

A Chinese defence ministry statement quoted Dong as saying the Taiwan issue is “core of China’s core interests.” He said:

The U.S. side should recognize China’s firm position, respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, and take practical actions to safeguard regional peace.

Dong also said the two countries should work to build mutual trust.

A senior U.S. defence official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the talks, said:

These engagements provide us with opportunities to prevent competition from veering into conflict by speaking candidly about our concerns. That includes the PRC’s behaviour in the South China Sea, as well as the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

PRC is the acronym for the People’s Republic of China, the country’s official name.

The call was Austin’s first-ever direct exchange with Dong, who has served as China’s minister of national defence since December.

Austin last spoke at length with a PRC counterpart in November 2022, when he met with then-Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe in Cambodia.

China’s previous defence minister, General Li Shangfu, was subjected to U.S. sanctions that China deemed an obstacle to having him communicate directly with Austin.

The only engagement Austin had with General Li was a handshake at the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore last year.

The talks come as the Pentagon has claimed that Chinese weapons technology sales to Russia have surged, helping ramp up Moscow’s defence production as it continues to attack its neighbour, Ukraine.

China’s activities in the South China Sea have raised tensions in the region. China used water cannons this month to threaten Filipino fishing ships.

Beijing has also used collision and ramming tactics, undersea barriers and a military-grade laser to stop Philippine resupply and patrol missions.

