Brigadier General Vezha Killed In Head-on Collission

3 minutes ago Thu, 18 Apr 2024 06:22:55 GMT

Four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) comprising a Brigadier General, two Majors, and a Sergeant, died in a head-on collision along the Harare-Bulawayo road on Tuesday.

The accident was confirmed by the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations and International Affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere.

In a statement seen by The Herald, Brigadier General Chipwere said the accident occurred about 2km from Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province. He said:

