Brigadier General Vezha Killed In Head-on Collission
Four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) comprising a Brigadier General, two Majors, and a Sergeant, died in a head-on collision along the Harare-Bulawayo road on Tuesday.
The accident was confirmed by the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations and International Affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere.
In a statement seen by The Herald, Brigadier General Chipwere said the accident occurred about 2km from Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province. He said:
It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces announces the death of a general officer, two field officers and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident which occurred on April 16, 2024.
Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road about 2km from Battlefields.
According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane resulting in a head-on collision with the Mazda CX-5 which was travelling towards Kwekwe.
Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals.
Investigations surrounding the accident are underway and more information will be availed in due course.
In May 2014, then Lieutenant Colonel, Shadreck Vezha received a UN Medal for participating in the United Nations Syria Mission. The other three officers who were conferred with the UN medals were Lieutenant Colonels Chadokweedza Gota, Hamilton Ndhlovu and Douglas Gwite.
More: Pindula News