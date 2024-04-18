Dynamos, Highlanders Clash In Murambinda In Independence Cup Final

Dynamos have a score to settle with Highlanders as the Glamour Boys have lost in this competition over the past three years including the 2023 edition played in another rural set-up at Mupfure Stadium in Mt Darwin.

Bosso won that game 5-3 on penalties after the tie had ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe said the President’s Independence Cup offers his team the chance to win a trophy this year. He said:

As Dynamos, we are very happy to be given this opportunity to compete for this important trophy. We are very grateful. This is a very good opportunity for us as Dynamos to win a trophy this year. Highlanders have dominated us in this tournament over the past few years and we should change that this time around. We have to win this game to cheer up our fans and also boost our confidence as a team. Highlanders are a very good team and we should do more to try and win. We want to play beautiful football to cheer up Murambinda.

Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda said they are aware of the threat posed by DeMbare as they seek to defend the trophy. He said:

We have won the cup several times after beating Dynamos. But we know how good Dynamos is and we should play well if we are to win. We want to defend this trophy that we have won a lot of times in the past. We won last year in Mt Darwin and we want to do the same in Murambinda. We are ready for this match.

