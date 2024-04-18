Man (26) Jailed For Having Sexual Intercourse With A Form 1 Pupil

6 minutes ago Thu, 18 Apr 2024 15:41:55 GMT

A 26-year-old man from Mutare will spend the next 20 years in jail following his conviction for having sexual intercourse with a young person.

Allegations were that the man, who has not been named, appeared before a Mutare Magistrate on charges of having sexual intercourse with a young person.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the State proved that the accused person started indulging in sexual activities with the 14-year-old complainant in February 2024 at his homestead and thereafter had sexual relations with the complainant on different occasions.

