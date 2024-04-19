Armed Robbers Get Away With US$56 000, 71 000 Rand

6 minutes ago Fri, 19 Apr 2024 10:55:01 GMT

Armed robbers pounced on an unnamed company along Seke Road, Hatfield, Harare, on Sunday, and went away with more than US$56 000 and 71 000 Rand in cash.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement, six suspects were involved in the robbery and were armed with a pistol.

The robbers allegedly attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises. They then forcibly entered the offices where they disabled all security systems. Police said:

