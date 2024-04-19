Armed Robbers Get Away With US$56 000, 71 000 Rand
Armed robbers pounced on an unnamed company along Seke Road, Hatfield, Harare, on Sunday, and went away with more than US$56 000 and 71 000 Rand in cash.
According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement, six suspects were involved in the robbery and were armed with a pistol.
The robbers allegedly attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises. They then forcibly entered the offices where they disabled all security systems. Police said:
Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Seke Road, Hatfield on 14/04/24.
Six unknown suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises before gaining entry into the offices where they disabled all security systems.
The suspects ransacked the offices before stealing US$ 56 377 and ZAR 71 000 cash, a laptop and a Samsung tablet.
The Police also confirmed another robbery incident which occurred on Wednesday, 17 April, at a wholesale shop at Tilco Industry, Chitungwiza.
Six suspects allegedly attacked two security guards who were on duty at the shop before stealing US$ 10 507.00 cash which was in a safe. They blasted the safe using dynamites.
