Double Murder-accused Gweru Car Dealer Peter Dube Further Remanded

According to the Chronicle, since February this year, persons accused of murder such as Dube are no longer brought to court.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Dube denied all the allegations after advice from his legal practitioner of choice, Tuso Maputsenyika of Mhaka Attorneys.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Dube allegedly shot dead his wife’s suspected lover Shelton Chiduku of Kwekwe and his wife’s best friend Gamuchirai Mudungwe.

He is also turning his gun on his wife Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo, who both survived the shooting.

Prosecutor, Hellen Khoza said on April 22, 2021, at around 11 AM, Chiduku, Mudungwe, Nyasha and Nyaradzo allegedly went to Masvingo to collect the latter’s passport.

Dube, suspecting infidelity between Nyasha and Chiduku, was displeased when he learned that the four had gone to Masvingo without his knowledge. Said Khoza:

At around 8 PM on the same day, the accused allegedly armed himself with a Zastara pistol and proceeded to number 11, Bensam Flats, Main Street, Gweru where Nyasha resided.

There was an altercation at the flats since Dube suspected Nyasha of having an affair with Chiduku. Dube went downstairs and shot Chiduku, who was in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Hiace, once on the front left shoulder and he died instantly.

It is further alleged that Mudungwe, who was downstairs with Chiduku, tried to run up the stairs, but Dube shot her once on the left cheek and she died on the spot.

After allegedly killing Chiduku and Mudungwe, Dube went upstairs to where Nyasha and Nyaradzo were.

The court heard that Dube allegedly shot Nyasha once on the right cheek and the bullet protruded to the left side of her neck, removed her right molar tooth and landed on the upper side of her shoulder. Said Khoza:

After shooting Nyasha, the accused allegedly turned on Nyaradzo, shooting her once above the left ear, and the bullet protruded through and raptured her right eye.

Nyasha and Nyaradzo survived the shooting and were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where surgeons successfully operated on them.

After the incident, Dube allegedly fled to South Africa, before going to Eswatini where he fraudulently acquired an identity document and passport.

While in Eswatini, Peter Dube changed his identity and assumed the name Xolile Mtsali.

It is alleged that Dube later flew to Ireland where he was arrested in Dublin in 2023 for violating that country’s immigration laws.

Dube was allegedly using a fake identity when he was arrested in Dublin.

He refused to be deported to Zimbabwe claiming that he was a Mozambican citizen named Armando Quenete Muchanga.

Dube was then deported to Mozambique and authorities there established that he was Zimbabwean and deported him on Wednesday, April 03.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment