Man Falls To Death Off 4-Storey Building In Kwekwe

6 minutes ago Fri, 19 Apr 2024 14:35:51 GMT

An unidentified man fell to his death off a four-storey building in Kwekwe Central Business District on Friday morning.

The Chronicle reported that the shirtless man died on the spot after jumping from the rooftop of the First Mutual building right in the city centre.

It has not yet been established whether the man, who is yet to be identified, intended to take his own life or it was a case of a stunt gone wrong.

