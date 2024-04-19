Man Falls To Death Off 4-Storey Building In Kwekwe
An unidentified man fell to his death off a four-storey building in Kwekwe Central Business District on Friday morning.
The Chronicle reported that the shirtless man died on the spot after jumping from the rooftop of the First Mutual building right in the city centre.
It has not yet been established whether the man, who is yet to be identified, intended to take his own life or it was a case of a stunt gone wrong.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is still investigating the incident to identify the man as well as his intention of going atop the roof.
According to a video that has circulated on social media platforms, the man appeared to mimic Spiderman by performing daring stunts, clinging precariously to the rooftop with just one hand.
He appeared to jump to what seemed like a balcony on the third floor but missed his target, and fell to the ground, dying on the spot.
Some commentators suggested the man might have been intoxicated, while others believed he was mentally unstable, and still more thought it could be a suicidal situation.
More: Pindula News