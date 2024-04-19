Unveiling The Latest Challenger: Comparing Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. itel RS4

1. Network: The Samsung Galaxy S9 supports a wider range of network technologies, including GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, and LTE, while the itel RS4 supports GSM, HSPA, and LTE. In terms of network compatibility, the Galaxy S9 offers more flexibility.

2. Launch: The Samsung Galaxy S9 was announced in February 2018 and released in March 2018, making it an older model. The itel RS4, on the other hand, was announced in April 2024 and released in the same month, making it a more recent model.

3. Body: The Galaxy S9 has dimensions of 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm and weighs 163 g, while the itel RS4 has dimensions of 8.2 mm thickness and weighs 198 g. The Galaxy S9 is slimmer and lighter compared to the RS4.

4. Display: The Galaxy S9 features a Super AMOLED display with HDR10 support, measuring 5.8 inches with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. In contrast, the itel RS4 has an IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, measuring 6.56 inches with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

5. Performance: The Galaxy S9 is powered by either an Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, depending on the region, with octa-core CPUs and Mali-G72/Adreno 630 GPU. The itel RS4 runs on the Mediatek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. In terms of raw performance, the Galaxy S9 has a more powerful chipset.

6. Memory: The Galaxy S9 offers different storage and RAM options, including 64GB/128GB/256GB storage with 4GB RAM. The itel RS4, on the other hand, provides 128GB/256GB storage with 8GB/12GB RAM. The itel RS4 has more RAM options available, which can potentially enhance multitasking capabilities.

7. Camera: The Galaxy S9 has a 12 MP main camera with various features like dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, and 4K video recording. The itel RS4 features a 50 MP main camera but lacks detailed information about additional camera features. Further comparison and real-life testing would be required to determine the camera performance of both devices.

8. Battery: The itel RS4 has a larger battery capacity of 5,000mAh, while the Galaxy S9 has a 3,000mAh battery. However, the charging capabilities differ. The itel RS4 supports 18W fast charging, but the included charger only provides 10W. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9 supports 15W wired charging and wireless charging, with no specific mention of fast charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 offers a more established and feature-rich experience, while the itel RS4 focuses on affordability and some unique specifications like a high refresh rate display and larger battery capacity.

Considering these factors, which device would you prefer?

