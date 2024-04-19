ZANU PF Bigwigs Denied Independence Day Freebies

A message seen by NewsDay that was sent to central committee members from the party’s national headquarters through the party’s provincial offices ahead of the Independence Day celebrations yesterday, reads:

Central committee members are advised by the national transport department that there won't be accommodation, fuel or bus fare refunds.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Those willing to attend national events shall take advantage of the buses allocated to the province—Liaise with local district coordinators for pick-up points and routes.

According to NewsDay, party insiders revealed that the decision was prompted by budgetary constraints and the necessity to prioritise more urgent matters.

Some party officials consider the move a betrayal after they worked hard for the party to win elections last year.

ZANU PF director for information Farai Marapira said there might have been a “glitch” for senior party officials not to get fuel and accommodation. He said:

The party has always looked after its leadership. As with any programme a glitch may be here and there but not a failure. We are not a party that fails its cadres. All central committee members and all other members are catered for professionally and fully.

ZANU PF leaders are known to live in luxury and extravagance while the party’s rank and file wallow in abject poverty.

A central committee report to the 7th ZANU PF National People’s Conference in 2023, says in 2017, before the late former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power, the ruling party only had 45 vehicles. The fleet has since increased to 531 vehicles.

Early this month, ZANU PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi revealed that legislators were sleeping in cars when they attended parliamentary business because the Treasury had not availed funds for their hotel stay.

