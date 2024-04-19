Zimbabwe Will Always Win Against All Forms Of Adversity - Mnangagwa

The President said attempts to weaken the country’s currency and drive up inflation will fail. He said:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Last week, my Administration launched a new structured gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). Nyika yedu irikuenderera mberi. Ilizwe lethu liya phambili. Our ZiG currency is anchored by our God-given gold and other strategic mineral resources, as well as foreign currency reserves. This development will boost our confidence and pride in our own national currency and further help protect our currency from attack by the country’s detractors.

He implored Zimbabweans to support the new currency which, according to the central bank, is backed by gold and other precious minerals.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s economy has been growing over the years despite the adverse effects of climate change and COVID-19. He said:

The overall economic outlook remains bright. Our country’s GDP is now exceeding US$47 billion up from US$16 billion in 2018. This shows that we, the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa, are resilient, focused, determined and hardworking people. Zimbabwe is winning.

He also expressed confidence that Zimbabwe will become an important player in the oil industry following the discovery of gas reserves in Muzarabani. He said:

In the wake of recent discoveries, Zimbabwe is on course to be a player in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry. The country’s lithium mining and processing portfolio is growing, including here in Buhera District. This will see Zimbabwe sustainably exploiting this strategic new energy resource, for the socio-economic development of our people. We are also contributing to addressing the global climate change crisis.

Mnangagwa condemned violence against women in all its forms, saying traditions and practices that promote the exploitation of women should be discarded. He said:

All forms of violence against women and children are not acceptable in our nation. Under the new Marriages Act, those found guilty of arranging child marriages and pledging children for marriage now face deterrent punishment. Let us protect our children from retrogressive traditions and practices.

Mnangagwa also said the welfare of civil servants remains a priority and their conditions of service will be reviewed from time to time in line with economic sustainability.

