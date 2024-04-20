Man Jailed 15 Years For Raping Drunk Woman

7 minutes ago Sat, 20 Apr 2024 05:48:17 GMT

A 39-year-old man from Plumtree, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the crime of rape after he took advantage of a drunk woman.

The man, who has not been named to protect his victim’s identity, raped a 26-year-old woman whom he had been drinking with at Dingumuzi Bar on 6 April 2024.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the complainant got so drunk that she could not walk. The accused person took advantage of her state of incapacitation and raped her in a secluded area near Dingumuzi bar.

