Mnangagwa Pledges Sufficient Food Security Amid El Niño-induced Drought

As such, earlier this month, I invoked a nationwide State of Disaster on the Drought to allow our Government machinery and institutions to give special attention to mitigating the negative impact of the drought.

The Second Republic, under ZANU PF, is a people-centred Government, committed to wholeheartedly attending to the needs of our communities.

In both rural and urban areas, no Zimbabwean will succumb to starvation. Adequate resources are being mobilized towards national food security.

Mnangagwa announced that as part of the efforts to ensure food security, initiatives are underway to reactivate winter maize projects in warmer regions like Chiredzi, Muzarabani, and Binga. He said:

Drawing from our traditional heritage, cultural norms, and values, we are tackling drought in unity; no one and no place will be left behind. My government is implementing a robust winter cropping program as we broaden our Strategic Grain Reserves. Furthermore, measures are in place to reactivate winter maize projects in Chiredzi, Muzarabani, and Binga.

Throughout the summer cropping season spanning from October 2023 to April 2024, Zimbabwe and several other Southern African countries grappled with drought conditions, which resulted in reduced rainfall, crop failure, and livestock losses.

