Man Shot Dead At A Farm During Stampede For Leftover Maize Cobs

Two security guards allegedly shot and killed a man at Baguta Farm Compound in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province on Saturday, 20 April, police have said.

The man was shot dead when the two guards were trying to disperse a crowd that had gathered in an attempt to scrounge for leftover maize cobs in the fields at the farm.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the now deceased had charged at the guards, armed with a knife when he was shot dead. Reads the statement:

