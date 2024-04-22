Financial Intelligence Unit Sanctions 11 Companies For Refusing ZiG Payments

We have started to take tough measures to send a strong message to those who are bent on undermining the new currency.

The special operation is ongoing and we are rolling it out countrywide, targeting all major trading centres.

He warned companies allegedly refusing to accept the ZiG under the pretext of reconfiguring their accounting systems, saying they have been given enough time to do so.

Chiperesa said that rather than allow those firms to trade exclusively in US dollars, FIU will stop them from trading altogether until they have configured their systems.

Speaking in a separate interview with The Sunday Mail, Central Bank Governor John Mushayavanhu warned companies insisting on trading exclusively in United States dollars they will face sanctions. He said:

The FIU goes out into the market to monitor corporates as they trade. ZiG is legal tender and shops, companies and businesses should invoice their goods in either ZiG or US dollars because we are operating in a multi-currency system. But where we see companies refusing to accept ZiG, obviously the FIU is bound to take action. Such action includes freezing accounts, and also some corporates may be fined.

The ZiG currency, which is said to be backed by gold and other precious metals, was introduced on 05 April to stabilise the volatile exchange rate.

However, traders still prefer United States dollars and most of those who accept ZiG payments use a rate significantly different from the official rate.

More: Pindula News

