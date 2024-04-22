Harare Man Caught Up In Money Changer Blitz Misses His Wedding

5 minutes ago Mon, 22 Apr 2024 14:21:58 GMT

A man from Warren Park, Harare, reportedly missed his wedding after he was caught up among more than 60 suspected illegal foreign currency dealers who were arrested last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday 22 April 2024, confirmed the arrest of 65 suspects, saying they were charged with contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] as read with section 4(1)(a)(1) of the Exchange Control Regulations SI 109 of 1996 “Dealing in foreign currency”.

As reported by H-Metro, Lardmio Ruvisi of Warren Park 1, told the NPA’s vetting office that when he was arrested on Independence Day, he was looking for United States dollars to finalise his wedding preparations.

Feedback