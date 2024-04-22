ZANU PF Suspends "Thank You" Rallies Indefinitely

It’s not yet clear why they postponed. They gave a notice that we are postponing the rallies. There has been too much factionalism within the party. It’s chaotic. The party youths, however, have been pushing for the amendment of the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to rule for more than two terms in another move seen as targeted at Chiwenga. HOT DEALS:

Another source was reported as saying financial challenges facing the party are the reason for the postponement of the interfaces. Said the source:

The party does not have money for the rallies. Its coffers are empty. Those who are fighting can halt their differences and prepare for the rallies for the sake of President Mnangagwa. So, I don’t think that’s the reason why the rallies were postponed. You can check with Bimha.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF treasurer-general Patrick Chinamasa is allegedly pushing for the lifting of the suspension of Manicaland women’s league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

Nyakuedzwa was suspended by the politburo in February this year for alleged misconduct.

Chinamasa reportedly fought for Nyakuedzwa’s reinstatement during the last two politburo meetings.

Nyakuedzwa and her husband, ZANU PF Manicaland provincial political commissar Albert Nyakuedzwa, are said to be allies of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who reportedly leads one of the party’s two main factions.

In Matabeleland North Province, ZANU PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu is allegedly at loggerheads with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo.

Moyo is accused of presiding over several failed and unfulfilled projects in the province since he was appointed minister in 2017.

In Mashonaland West, some politburo members are allegedly plotting against provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka who is accused of ignoring the national leadership.

ZANU PF director of Information Farai Marapira told NewsDay that factionalism reports in the ruling party are being made up by some people. Said Marapira:

First and foremost there is no factionalism in ZANU PF. The leadership is very solid and united. Any talk of factionalism is just imaginary in the eyes of people who have nothing better to do. Our calendar has been busy with projects which move the country forward. This is why the Thank You rallies have been postponed. They will be held, definitely, at the discretion and convenience of the party. The party will not be forced to do its programmes just to fulfil the interest of those who are outside.

ZANU PF is holding an extra-ordinary session of the Politburo this Monday, according to a notice issued by the party’s secretary for information and publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa.

More: Pindula News

