2 000 Women Succumb To Cervical Cancer Each Year In Zimbabwe - Health Minister

The prevalence of cervical cancer in Zimbabwe is worryingly high, with an estimated 3,000 new cases diagnosed each year, out of which an estimated 2,000 women lose their battle to this disease.

This means that more than 70% of people diagnosed with cervical cancer do not survive.

Mombeshora said the government was committed to attaining its goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030. He said:

Today, l want to share a message of determination and hope for Zimbabwe as we proactively take the needed steps to protect our women and conquer this disease in our country. Over the past decade, Zimbabwe has been steadfast in its commitment to cervical cancer elimination, and today we reaffirm our dedication to this cause and set our sights on the ambitious goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.

The Minister said that since the inception in 2018 of the national vaccination programme against human papillomavirus (HPV), significant progress has been made, with over two million girls jabbed to date.

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Vaccines can prevent some of the health effects the virus causes. Said Mombeshora:

That is why, guided by our national cancer prevention and control plan, we are making critical strides. Over 200 healthcare facilities across Zimbabwe now offer VIAC (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera) screenings, and 60 locations provide HPV tests. These expanded services are empowering women with the tools for early detection.

VIAC is an effective way to prevent cervical cancer in women aged between 30-50 years old. The procedure involves examining the opening of the womb, or the cervix, for changes that might lead to cancer.

The delegation from WHO Geneva, Switzerland later toured Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and Umboe Clinic in Mhangura, situated about 40km from Chinhoyi.

The WHO entourage, accompanied by the Health Minister who is also Mhangura Member of Parliament (MP) and Mashonaland West Provincial Minister Marian Chombo.

