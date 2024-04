2024 Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 Fixtures, Venues

11 minutes ago Tue, 23 Apr 2024 13:33:08 GMT

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 08 fixtures are scheduled for 24 and 25 April 2024. Below is the full fixture list:

Wednesday, 24 April 2024

TelOne vs. Bulawayo Chiefs – Bata Stadium

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs. Yadah Stars – Baobab Stadium

