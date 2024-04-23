Police Shoot Armed Robber In Bulawayo

The shooting incident follows the arrest of the suspect as well as Tinashe Dembure (29) and Mthulisi Maphosa (29) for robbery at Gunya Shopping Centre, Mahatshula North, Bulawayo on 20th April 2024 at around 1500 hours.

Upon arrest, James Moyo dropped a machete and tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a CZ pistol loaded with six rounds.

Subsequently, the suspect was shot on the stomach by the police and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that any form of confrontation with police officers, by criminals, will be met with appropriate response.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

In the past, the police have faced accusations of employing excessive force against suspects. However, Assistant Commissioner Nyathi has refuted claims that the ZRP operates under a shoot-to-kill policy.

According to Asst Comm. Nyathi, law enforcement officers do not use lethal force indiscriminately against suspects or individuals.

