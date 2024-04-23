"Politically Immature" Chamisa's Job Is To Herd Cattle - VP Chiwenga

He came with CCC and said ‘Mukomana Ngapinde achipinda kupi? His job is to herd cattle. I’m not saying he should herd cattle, but I’m saying he should grow up and work with others. If you have ambition, you must be in a party that advances the needs and will of the people. If you want to be in politics, work with others and shun individualism. HOT DEALS:

Zimbabwe’s opposition has been in disarray since Chamisa quit CCC, with some reports suggesting that the party has split into four factions frantically trying to get State funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act [Chapter 2:11].

Political observers say the opposition in its current form cannot challenge ZANU PF amid reports that some ruling party members are pushing for the scrapping of presidential term limits to enable Mnangagwa to run for a third presidential term.

Some blame Chamisa for the state of the opposition, saying his move to sideline key figures such as Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, and Thokozani Khupe weakened CCC and also his insistence on a structureless party allowed Sengezo Tshabangu to take over the party.

More: Pindula News

