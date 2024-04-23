Victoria Falls Woman (35) Jailed 15 Years For Forcing Man (28) To Have Sex With Her

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) outlined the brief facts of the matter as follows:

The State proved that sometime in January 2023 the accused person coerced her 28-year-old neighbour into having sexual relations with her without his consent at her field. HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 The accused person also engaged in sexual activities with the complainant sometime during the period extending from 1 February 2023 to 9 June 2023 without his consent. The matter came to light when the complainant confided in his brother on the 10th of June 2023 leading to the accused person’s arrest.

The woman was not charged with rape because that particular crime involves the penetration of a woman by a man.

The equivalent crime where a woman forces a man to have sexual intercourse with her is aggravated indecent assault, which carries the same penalty as rape.

The Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] defines aggravated indecent assault in Section 66 (1) (b). It says:

Any person who… being a female person… has (i) sexual intercourse with or commits upon a male person any other act involving the penetration of any part of the male person’s body or of her own

body; or (ii) commits upon a female person any act involving the penetration of any part of the other female person’s body or of her own body; with indecent intent and knowing that the other person has not consented to it or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that the other person may not have consented to it, shall be guilty of aggravated indecent assault and liable to the same penalty as is provided for rape.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment