Criminals Target Pilgrims At Mutemwa Prayer Mountain

Fr. Mukuwe said that the first incident involved five pilgrims who had all their bags stolen while they were praying. He said:

Unfortunately, the bags had been left unattended and the ladies did not report the theft to anyone. HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 They only made a report upon hearing the second incident from the second group of women.

According to the cleric, in the second incident, six women were robbed at station 2 as they climbed up the mountain to pray.

It is alleged that the suspect enquired whether they had seen the centre’s guards and upon responding, they were forced to lie down and surrender their belongings (cell phones).

Fr. Mukuwe said the centre has since put measures in place to protect everyone at the institution. He said:

Please note that a guard will be patrolling every Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 6 am with immediate effect. We regret this incident which happened at our place.

Mutemwa Mountain, located near Munashe Private High School in Mutoko, is a shrine frequented by pastors and congregants from various denominations across the country.

Pilgrims spend hours in prayer during both day and night, sometimes at the summit of the mountain, whose spiritual significance is closely tied to the life story of John Randal Bradburne, a “prayer warrior”.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment