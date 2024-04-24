Seven Armed Robbers Pounce On Borrowdale West House

Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred along Impala Road in Borrowdale West, Harare on 22/04/24. Seven unknown suspects who were armed with four pistols, two machetes and two crowbars attacked a security guard who was on duty before breaking into the house where they attacked the occupant. The suspects ransacked the house and stole seven cellphones and a laptop before loading the loot into the victim’s white Toyota Hilux vehicle registration number AGA 8344 and driving away.

Police also reported on another robbery incident that occurred at Chakohwa Business Centre, Chimanimani on Monday, 22 April.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Three suspects armed with firearms reportedly broke into a cottage and attacked two occupants. They then force-marched one of the victims to a shop where they stole US$30 000.

The suspects are still at large and police are appealing for information that may lead to their arrest.

In 2022, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga acknowledged that violent crimes, including armed robbery and murder, were on the rise, instilling fear and despair among the populace.

The criminals targeted individuals, businesses, and organizations that held substantial amounts of cash on their premises.

Churches, service stations, and banks also became frequent targets for gun-related crimes, resulting in significant financial losses. Some of these incidents were inside jobs, indicating that the perpetrators had insider information.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment