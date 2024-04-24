Zim, SA Authorities Destroy Illegal Limpopo Bridges

We are not relenting in our efforts to minimise irregular migration through the border. Of the 59 intercepted between March 26 and April 5, 28 were boys and there were 31 girls. In addition, seven cross-border bus operators were fined for facilitating illegal migration. During the same period, we also intercepted 10 undocumented Malawians and three Congolese nationals who have been taken to court for prosecution. HOT DEALS:

She said the movement of children from both countries was common during public and school holidays. Added Magaya:

Those with kids should have requisite documents, for instance, those travelling with guardians should in addition to a valid passport, have a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

For one parent travelling with the child, an affidavit signed by the non-travelling parent is required, together with copies of the ID/passport of the parent.

Limpopo Provincial Police spokesperson Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said they were conducting a high-density operation dubbed “Vala Umgodi” with the help of other security agents.

The Operation is targetting smugglers moving prohibited and counterfeit goods into or out of South Africa.

Col Ledwaba said the smugglers in some instances were using donkey-pulled carts or wood rafts and illegal bridges made from logs to move contraband.

He revealed that between Saturday and Sunday, they arrested 25 people for smuggling and seized goods worth thousands of rands along the Limpopo River.

Col Ledwaba said they have arrested a total number of 23 foreign nationals for contravention of immigration laws.

South African police also discovered abandoned mbanje worth thousands of rands weighing about 9,5kg while they were patrolling the borderline.

