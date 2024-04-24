Zimbabwean Man Abandons UK Job To Venture Into Goat Farming

Mukombe said he left for the United Kingdom as a 19-year-old and stayed there for 15 years. He said:

I went to the United Kingdom when I was still a teenager but I have so much love for animals that 13 years ago I decided to come back home where I ventured into goat farming, starting with the easy-to-look-after Matabele goat.

Mukombe said when his herd slightly grew, he sold the goats to raise capital and ventured into Boer goat farming which he is now breeding. He said:

Goats like any animal need care and they too will take care of you. I have no regrets whatsoever for coming back home and getting into this business, which has a ready market. In fact, we are failing to meet the demands of the market and that shows you that there is a huge potential for further growth.

Mukombe said his goats are sold at a minimum of US$300 each.

Goat farming has become increasingly popular for commercial purposes in Zimbabwe due to a rise in the demand for goat meat as consumers seek alternatives to chicken, beef, and pork.

Boer goats are known for their fast growth rate and high-quality meat, and they are easy to keep and have relatively low feed costs.

