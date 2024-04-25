"Drunk" CID Officer Fatally Stabs Fellow Officer At A Nightclub
A Police detective stationed at CID Mwenezi has appeared at the Karoi Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of murder, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.
The brief facts of the case are that the accused person, Farai Simudzirai (42) was drinking beer with Mirirai Chiweza on 21 April 2024 in a Karoi nightclub where the now-deceased Police officer, Privillege Hove was also drinking.
It is further alleged that a dispute ensued as a result of a misunderstanding between Simudzirai and other patrons. Chiweza then brought Simudzirai outside the club to prevent him from disputing with other drinkers.
While outside, the accused began attacking Chiweza and the now-deceased, Hove attempted to stop him.
Simudzirai allegedly drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Hove once in the stomach before vanishing into the darkness. Hove died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.
The accused person was remanded in custody to 8 May 2024 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
More: Pindula News