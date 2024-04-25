"Drunk" CID Officer Fatally Stabs Fellow Officer At A Nightclub

8 minutes ago Thu, 25 Apr 2024 13:29:56 GMT

A Police detective stationed at CID Mwenezi has appeared at the Karoi Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of murder, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said.

The brief facts of the case are that the accused person, Farai Simudzirai (42) was drinking beer with Mirirai Chiweza on 21 April 2024 in a Karoi nightclub where the now-deceased Police officer, Privillege Hove was also drinking.

It is further alleged that a dispute ensued as a result of a misunderstanding between Simudzirai and other patrons. Chiweza then brought Simudzirai outside the club to prevent him from disputing with other drinkers.

